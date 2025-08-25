Kilmar Abrego Garcia to check in with ICE in Maryland under deportation threat

National News
Laura Romero, ABC News
August 25, 2025
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Kilmar Abrego Garcia is expected to appear before immigration authorities on Monday morning in Baltimore, where he faces the possibility of being detained again.

Less than 24 hours after being released from criminal custody in Tennessee on Friday, Immigration Customs Enforcement notified Abrego Garcia's attorneys that he may be deported to Uganda and ordered him to report to their office in Maryland.

The notification from ICE came after Abrego Garcia rejected a plea deal to be deported to Costa Rica in exchange for pleading guilty to human smuggling charges and remaining in jail, according to a court filing from his attorneys.

In the filing, Abrego Garcia's attorneys accused the federal government of trying to force their client to accept a guilty plea or face deportation to East Africa.

It is unclear if Abrego Garcia will be put into immigration custody on Monday.

In July, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the government to "restore Abrego Garcia to his ICE Order of Supervision out of the Baltimore Field Office."

But Xinis also said that if the government intends to deport Abrego Garcia to a third country, it needs to provide 72 hours' notice.

The order allowed President Donald Trump's administration to initiate "lawful immigration proceedings" when Abrego Garcia returned to Maryland.

The immigration proceedings may or may not include "lawful arrest, detention and eventual removal," Xinis said in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

