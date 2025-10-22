Kimball Castle In Gilford Update

Four people are being interviewed by the NH state Fire Marshal’s Office about the August 27th fire at Kimball Castle in Gilford. No arrests have been made but the Fire Marshall’s Office have identified four suspects.

Kimball Castle is a Gilford landmark which caught fire in the early morning hours of August 27th , and burned about two acres of surrounding brush. The fire was immediately determined to be suspicious because the structure was vacant and did not have electricity.

The castle was built in 1894 by an architect hired by Benjamin Ames Kimball, a state representative and president of the Concord and Montreal Railroad.

It was inspired by Medieval German castles and reportedly built for $50,000.

It is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

