Kimball Castle In Gilford Update

Kimball Castle In Gilford Update
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 22, 2025

Four people are being interviewed by the NH state Fire Marshal’s Office about the August 27th fire at Kimball Castle in Gilford. No arrests have been made but the Fire Marshall’s Office have identified four suspects.

Kimball Castle is a Gilford landmark which caught fire in the early morning hours of August  27th , and burned about two acres of surrounding brush. The fire was immediately determined to be suspicious because the structure was vacant and did not have electricity.

The castle was built in 1894 by an architect hired by Benjamin Ames Kimball, a state representative and president of the Concord and Montreal Railroad.

It was inspired by Medieval German castles and reportedly built for $50,000.

It is also on the National Register of Historic Places.

 

Photo Courtesy of Friends of Kimball Castle

RELATED ARTICLES

Report Shows State Mired In Affordability Crisis

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

John E Sununu Makes It Official

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 22, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital