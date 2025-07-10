‘King of the Hill’ season 14 trailer, Ronny Chieng to take over voice of Kahn in revival

Hulu

The official trailer for season 14 of King of the Hill has arrived.

Hulu debuted the new trailer for the upcoming season on Thursday. The streaming service also announced that comedian and The Daily Show host and correspondent Ronny Chieng has joined the cast of the revival, taking over the voice of the character Kahn Souphanousinphone.

Chieng takes over the voice of the fan-favorite character from Toby Huss, who voiced Kahn during the show's first 13 seasons. Huss will now voice Dale Gribble in season 14, taking over for the late Johnny Hardwick in episode seven.

Season 14 of the animated comedy takes place several years after the events of season 13.

"After years working a propane job in Saudi Arabia to earn their retirement nest egg, Hank and Peggy Hill return to a changed Arlen, Texas, to reconnect with old friends Dale, Boomhauer and Bill," according to the season's official synopsis. "Meanwhile, Bobby is living his dream as a chef in Dallas and enjoying his 20s with his former classmates Connie, Joseph and Chane."

Mike Judge, Kathy Najimy, Pamela Adlon, Hardwick, Stephen Root and Lauren Tom lend their voices to season 14.

King of the Hill season 14 arrives Aug. 4 on Hulu.

