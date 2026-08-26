Kingston Police Reopen Investigation Into Decade-Old Death Ruled Accidental Overdose

Kingston Police Reopen Investigation Into Decade-Old Death Ruled Accidental Overdose
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 26, 2026

Kingston police are taking another look at the case of a teenager who died in 2016 from an apparent overdose.

Lilli Pease was 18-years-old when her body was found at a gas station and her death was ruled an accidental overdose.

Now, Kingston police are reopening the investigation and the family is hoping to gain some closure.

According to Pease’s family, the people she was with drove her body to a nearby gas station after she unknowingly consumed fentanyl and left her there instead of calling 9-1-1

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