Kiper Falls Short in Effort to Qualify for Ballot

The November ballot in New Hampshire won’t carry the name of Newmarket small business owner Jon Kiper for governor.

Kiper fell short in his effort to collect enough signatures to qualify as a candidate for governor in November.

He needed three-thousand signatures and he was only able to gather about 500.

He blames the shortfall on the fact he wouldn’t spend several thousand dollars to have someone collect signatures for him.

Kiper was disenchanted with the Democratic Party and said he would try to start a new political party but acknowledges it will take years to set one up.