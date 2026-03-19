Kirsten Dunst joins cast of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 19, 2026
Kirsten Dunst attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026, in Hollywood, California. (Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chicken jockey, as they say.

Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast of the currently untitled sequel to A Minecraft Movie, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Dunst will play Alex, one of the primary avatars in the Minecraft video game, in the upcoming sequel. She joins a cast that also includes Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Danielle Brooks, Matt Berry and Jennifer Coolidge.

Warner Bros. Pictures announced its plans to make A Minecraft Movie sequel in October 2025. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

At the time it was announced, Warner Bros. shared a post to its Instagram with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

"Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft," the post's caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. He's set to return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4, 2025. The film grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

ABC shelves Taylor Frankie Paul’s ‘Bachelorette’ season amid domestic violence allegations

Angeline Jane Bernabe
Mar. 19, 2026
Entertainment News

Kristen Stewart to play Sally Ride in limited series ‘The Challenger’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 19, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital