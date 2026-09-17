Knicks pause ticket sales after ‘mistake’ caused prices to be listed too high

Sports News
Patricio Chile, ABC News
September 17, 2026
Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks celebrate their victory against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals on June 10, 2026. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The New York Knicks are pausing individual ticket sales after the team said a "mistake" in pricing caused them to be listed too high.

The reigning NBA champions began selling tickets for the upcoming season this week. The starting price for the Oct. 20 season opener at Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers was listed at more than $1,000 per ticket.

Tickets for the opener were removed from Ticketmaster as of Thursday afternoon, but remained listed at those prices on other ticket-selling websites.

"We are rolling back to last year's prices plus an average increase of 12%," Madison Square Garden Sports said Thursday. "We will restart sales with new prices shortly, and anyone who already purchased individual tickets will be refunded the difference."

The company, which owns the Knicks, added, "Our intention was never to overcharge our loyal fans, and we thank everyone for their support of the Knicks and their patience as we get this right."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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