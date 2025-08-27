‘KPop Demon Hunters’ becomes most popular Netflix film of all time

Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in 'KPop Demon Hunters.' (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters is on top.

The animated movie musical has become Netflix's most popular film of all time.

It has taken over the top spot on the Most Popular English Films list with over 236 million total views. This means it has surpassed the previous leader of the list, Red Notice, the 2021 film starring Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. Red Notice currently stands at #2 with 230.9 million all-time views.

KPop Demon Hunters was also the most-watched Netflix movie of the last week, nabbing the #1 spot on the English film list and adding another 25.4 million views to its total.

The film wasn't just doing big numbers on streaming. KPop Demon Hunters was also the top film at the box office last weekend after a sing-along version of the film arrived in theaters all over the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

A sing-along version of the film is now available to stream on Netflix, in case you want to throw a party to celebrate its new milestone.

The KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack also just became the first to have four simultaneous top-10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, with "Golden" by HUNTER/X currently at #1. The fictional band's song "How It's Done" sits at #10, while Saja Boys' "Your Idol" and "Soda Pop" are at #4 and #5.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.