‘KPop Demon Hunters’ heads to select theaters for sing-along event

Entertainment News
Shafiq Najib and Angeline Jane Bernabe
August 12, 2025
Still from 'KPop Demon Hunters.' (Netflix)

Get ready to sing your hearts out and seal the Honmoon with a KPop Demon Hunters sing-along.

The hit Netflix animated film is coming to select theaters for one weekend in August, the streaming platform announced Tuesday.

A series of screenings of the film will take place across the U.S. and Canada on Aug. 23 and 24. The limited theatrical screening event will be a sing-along version of the movie, according to a press release.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, Aug. 13, at 6 a.m. PT.

News of the sing-along event comes one day after the film's viral song, "Golden," reached #1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song, which is by the fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x and performed by EJAEAudrey Nuna and REI AMI, made history as the first #1 Hot 100 hit by a female K-pop group with nearly 32 million streams, 7,000 sales and 8.4 million radio airplay impressions in the United States, according to Billboard.

The track also continues to rise on the charts for a seventh consecutive week, surpassing 3 billion global streams to date, according to a press release.

The achievement also marks the first Hot 100 #1 by any act with a fictional background since "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Encanto in March 2022, as well as the first female group track to do so since Destiny's Child in 2001. The soundtrack has also claimed the #1 spot on the Billboard Soundtracks chart, dominating for a seventh week.

The movie stars Arden ChoAhn Hyo-seopMay Hong and Ji-young Yoo.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Denzel Washington calls A$AP Rocky ‘intelligent,’ ‘amazing young man’

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Aug. 12, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Selena Gomez stars in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ season 5 trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 12, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital