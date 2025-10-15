‘KPop Demon Hunters’ returns to theaters this Halloween

Mary Pat Thompson
October 15, 2025
Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in 'KPop Demon Hunters.' (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters is returning to theaters in time for spooky season.

The sing-along version of the animated film is returning to theaters for a limited event starting on Oct. 31 and running through Nov. 2.

This time around, the limited theatrical event of the popular Netflix film will be available at all three major U.S. theater chains — AMC, Regal and Cinemark. It will also play in other select theaters.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 6 a.m. PT.

Netflix is encouraging fans to embrace the Halloween spirit and attend screenings dressed as their favorite KPop Demon Hunters character.

KPop Demon Hunters is the most popular Netflix film of all time. Its soundtrack made history as the first to have four simultaneous top-10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

