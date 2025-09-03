‘KPop Demon Hunters’ stars Arden Cho, May Hong on the film’s success

Mira (voiced by May Hong), Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho) and Zoey (voiced by Ji-Young Yoo) in 'KPop Demon Hunters.' (Netflix)

KPop Demon Hunters continues to stay on top. The animated movie is Netflix's most popular of all time, and while it has connected with those of all ages, younger people are really into the film.

Arden Cho, who voices Rumi in the film, told ABC Audio why she thinks the movie has resonated with younger people in the way it has.

"It's nice to have your main characters that are essentially like modern-day superheroes or like princesses, but they're not just perfect. They have flaws and they have insecurities. They're empathetic and real and vulnerable," Cho said. "That's what makes them really relatable."

May Hong, who voices Mira in the movie, said she did not predict the level of success the film has had.

"I felt it was a special project when I read the script and when we were working on it, and I knew that it was going to be so fun for me, but there was no way that I could have known," Hong said. "I knew it would do well with a certain demographic, but I did not think that it would be the global phenomenon that it is."

Although it is her voice that appears in the movie, Cho says she has been getting recognized out in public for the role.

"It's really amazing how much children know now. I've had 7-year-olds running up to me and hugging me at the airport, and I'm like, 'How do you even know?' And they're like, 'I Googled you,'" Cho said.

KPop Demon Hunters is available to stream on Netflix.

