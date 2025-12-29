Kremlin aide praises Trump’s ‘peace efforts’ after Zelenskyy meeting, Putin call

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) at his Mar-a-Lago residence for a meeting and closed-door lunch afterwards in Florida, United States on December 28, 2025. (Photo by Ukranian Presidency / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) -- Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev praised U.S. President Donald Trump's "peace efforts" after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the White House on Sunday to discuss a possible peace deal to end Russia's full-scale invasion of the country.

"The whole world appreciates President Trump and his team's peace efforts," Dmitriev, who also serves as the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and has been closely involved in negotiations with U.S. representatives, said in a post to X.

Dmitriev also posted criticism of what he called "UK/EU warmongers" for their continued backing of Ukraine, echoing the established Kremlin narrative that seeks to frame U.S. diplomatic efforts as being undermined by NATO and European allies.

Trump and Zelenskyy met at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

Before the meeting, Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. The call was "organized at the initiative of Trump," Ushakov said, as quoted by Russia's state-run Tass news agency.

After his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump told reporters that the negotiating teams are "getting a lot closer, maybe very close" to achieving a peace deal to end Russia's full-scale invasion, which Moscow launched in February 2022.

"We had a terrific meeting. We discussed a lot of things. As you know, I had an excellent phone call with President Putin that lasted for over two hours. We discussed a lot of points, and I do think we're getting a lot closer," Trump said.

The president said the two leaders covered "95%" of the issues needed to end the war. Trump then detailed a call with European leaders after his bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy, indicating that it went well.

The thorniest negotiating issues still appeared unsettled following the White House meeting. Both Trump and Zelenskyy said the question of Ukrainian territorial concessions -- specifically regarding the eastern Donbas region -- was yet to be agreed upon.

Russia wants Ukrainian forces to withdraw from the entirety of the Donbas -- which is formed of Donetsk and Luhansk regions -- in exchange for a peace deal. Zelenskyy has instead proposed a "demilitarized zone" covering the area.

Trump also again dismissed the idea of an immediate ceasefire to facilitate subsequent peace negotiations, which Ukraine has repeatedly proposed. Instead, Trump indicated sympathy with Putin's demand for a full peace deal before any halt to the fighting.

"He feels that look, you know, they're fighting and to stop and then, if they have to start again, which is a possibility, he doesn't want to be in that position," Trump said of Putin. "I understand that position."

Zelenskyy nonetheless gave a positive readout of his White House visit in subsequent posts to social media.

"Thank you to President Trump and his team for the negotiations," he wrote on Telegram. "Thank you to the United States for their support. Together, we have and can implement our vision of a series of steps towards peace."

Zelenskyy described the talks as "a wonderful meeting," which included "a meaningful discussion on all issues and highly appreciate the progress made by the Ukrainian and American teams over the past few weeks."

Zelenskyy also thanked presidential envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who have been fronting the White House's recent shuttle diplomacy.

"We discussed all aspects of the peace framework and achieved significant results. We also discussed the sequence of further actions," Zelenskyy said.

"We agree that security guarantees are key to achieving lasting peace, and our teams will continue to work on all aspects. We agreed that our teams will meet next week to finalize all discussed issues," he added.

Trump, Zelenskyy said, agreed to host Ukrainian and European leaders in Washington, D.C., in January for further talks. "Ukraine is ready for peace," Zelenskyy said.

Trump said if things go "really well," a peace settlement could be reached in "a few weeks." It's also possible that a breakthrough never comes.

"But you know, in a few weeks we will know one way or the other," Trump said, adding, "It's been a very difficult negotiation."

On Monday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Trump will speak over the phone again "in the very near future." Peskov said the Kremlin did not yet know the outcome of the Sunday talks in Florida, but said Moscow agrees with Trump's statement that peace is "significantly closer."

As to a possible call between Putin and Zelenskyy, Peskov said, "There is no talk of such a conversation at this time."

Responding to questions from journalists while traveling back from Florida on Monday, Zelenskyy gave more details on the ongoing peace talks.

Asked by ABC News whether Ukraine has a plan B, Zelenskyy said, "Ukraine has always had plan A, which is peace."

"We never wanted war. And in Russia plan A was the war. Therefore, in my opinion, Russia should already think about plan B, about ending the war," he continued.

Zelenskyy also said he was open to a phone call with Putin, as well as "any options" that can help end the war.

Talks are ongoing as to U.S. security guarantees for Ukraine, Zelenskyy said. The current term of the proposed guarantee is 15 years with the possibility of extension, he added. Kyiv is pushing to extend that term to 30 to 40 years, Zelenskyy said.

Kyiv and Moscow continued their exchange of nightly long-range strikes overnight into Monday, though their scale was somewhat muted compared with major attacks in recent days.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 25 drones into the country overnight, of which 21 were shot down or suppressed. Four drones impacted at two locations, the air force said.

Sunday night's attack was the smallest since the one launched on the night of June 27 to 28, according to air force data analyzed by ABC News.

Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said it downed at least 112 Ukrainian drones overnight.

Flight restrictions were introduced at airports in Krasnodar, Kaluga and Pskov during the overnight attacks, said Russia's federal air transport agency, Rosaviatsiya.

