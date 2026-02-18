Kristen Bell to voice Amy Rose in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’

Kristen Bell attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 11, 2026, in Beverly Hills, California. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kristen Bell is joining the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise.

The actress will voice Amy Rose in Paramount Pictures' upcoming film Sonic the Hedgehog 4. Ben Schwartz, who has voiced Sonic in all three of the franchise's previous films, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Schwartz posted a photo of himself and Bell embracing while holding action figures of their respective characters.

"WE HAVE OUR AMY ROSE!!! And I could not be more excited!!! Please welcome the incredible @kristenanniebell to the @sonicmovie family!!!"

In the video games, Amy Rose is a pink hedgehog who is a longtime admirer of Sonic's.

Bell joins the star-studded voice cast of the franchise that also includes Idris Elba as Knuckles and Keanu Reeves as Shadow. The live-action cast of the franchise includes Jim Carrey as the villain Dr. Robotnik, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski and Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski.

While a plot for the fourth film has yet to be unveiled, it will be directed by Jeff Fowler, who also helmed the previous three films in the franchise. It is scheduled for release on March 19, 2027.

Amy Rose was first teased in the mid-credits scene of Sonic the Hedgehog 3. The scene finds Sonic being chased by an army of Metal Sonics before he is saved by the pink hedgehog.

