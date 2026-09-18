Kristen Chenoweth, Whitney Leavitt to compete on ‘The Traitors’

'The Traitors' cast (Peacock)

The Traitors has revealed its new celebrity cast.

Actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth, Lord of the Rings star Dominic Monaghan, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey are among the latest crop of contestants.

Others include The Bachelor’s Joey Graziadei, Love Island USA’s JaNa Craig, Survivor’s Q Burdette, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and NFL star Rashad Jennings.

The new season, with returning host Alan Cumming, will premiere on Peacock in 2027. The Emmy-winning show was recently picked up for an additional three seasons.

The Traitors: New Blood, a spinoff series featuring everyday Americans competing to win, is currently airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

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