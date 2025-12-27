Kyiv hit by some of the heaviest overnight attacks in months ahead of Trump-Zelenskyy meeting

A private residential building in the Darnytskyi district lies partially destroyed by a Russian drone strike on December 27, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andrii Khodkov/Apostrophe/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

(KYIV and LONDON) -- Russia has carried out one of the biggest attacks on Kyiv in months, using an estimated 500 drones and 40 missiles, including powerful Kinzhal missiles, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The strikes began early Saturday morning and appeared to target power stations and residential area buildings in Kyiv as officials said at least 22 people have been injured, including two children, with 12 being taken to hospital.

In the wider Kyiv oblast, at least one woman has been killed and several apartment buildings were hit as fires broke out and rescue workers looked for people believed to be trapped under the rubble amid the destruction.

More than 2,600 apartment buildings and many schools have lost heating and an estimated 320,000 homes in the region had no electricity.

There were hits on Kyiv’s TPP-5 power plant and on the Bila Tserkva plant, according to officials, in another sign that Russia is attempting to break Ukraine’s energy infrastructure during the winter months.

The Ukrainian president said the attack was Russia’s "answer" to peace efforts, calling on Western countries to send more air defense systems.

Zelenskyy told journalists in a WhatsApp chat on Saturday --while already on the plane to the United States for his planned meeting with President Donald Trump -- that Ukraine can only move toward peace if there are strong, legal security guarantees from the U.S. and Europe. He said Ukraine has agreed to "many different compromises," but stressed they only make sense if the country is fully protected the day after a ceasefire.

Zelenskyy said everything depends on keeping allies together. "If the whole world – Europe and America – is on our side, together we will stop Putin," he said.

Earlier this week, at least seven people were killed and 39 injured in Ukraine after Russia and Ukraine exchanged hundreds of long-range drone strikes Wednesday night into Thursday morning, according to Ukrainian officials.

“Unfortunately, even on Christmas Eve and during Christmas night, the Russian army did not stop its brutal strikes against Ukraine, targeting our energy system and our people. There are brownouts in many of our cities and villages,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

“Russian troops are once again striking the cities of our east, and in Chernihiv, aid was being provided at the very moment of our conversation with the Patriarch to people wounded by a Russian drone that struck an ordinary residential building,” Zelenskyy added.

