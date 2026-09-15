Laconia City Council Accepts Grant For Pole Cameras

Laconia City Council Accepts Grant For Pole Cameras
Concord/Lakes NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 15, 2026

The Laconia City Council has approved an 86,500-dollar grant to purchase solar-powered pole cameras.

In a 5-1 vote on Monday, the council approved the grant, which names terrorism preparedness as an objective for the funds, from the Department of Homeland Security.

The city says it will use the cameras for surveillance in high-crime areas, during critical or emergency incidents, and overwatch during major events. \

Laconia police Chief Matt Canfield said he wants locals to know that the cameras being discussed aren’t the same as Flock cameras, and that they are clearly marked and only to be used in public areas.

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