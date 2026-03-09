Lara Jean, Kitty reunite in ‘XO, Kitty’ season 3 trailer

Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey and Lana Condor as Lara Jean Song Covey in 'XO, Kitty' season 3. (Netflix)

The Song Covey sisters are back together in the official trailer for season 3 of XO, Kitty.

Netflix has released the official trailer for the third season of the coming-of-age romance series.

Season 3 marks the first time that Lana Condor, the star of the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, has reprised her beloved character of Lara Jean Song Covey after the 2021 movie To All the Boys: Always and Forever.

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series inspired by the To All the Boys I've Loved Before film trilogy, which itself is based on Jenny Han's bestselling books. Season 3 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Season 3 of XO, Kitty finds Kitty Song Covey (Anna Cathcart) returning "for her final year at KISS with her perfect senior year mapped out."

"And she’s going to define her relationship with Min Ho. For real this time," the synopsis continues. "But when surprise revelations throw her plans, and relationships, off course, Kitty will have to learn to embrace the unexpected."

Condor told Netflix in a press release that "it’s such a joy to be able to come back and see Anna. I think she did an amazing job creating the XO, Kitty world. It’s such a dream to be able to work with her again. I feel really excited and happy and honored I get to be back."

The trailer finds Lara Jean arriving to Seoul, South Korea, after Kitty experiences some heartbreak.

"Whatever happens with Min Ho, we can't just stop living our lives," Lara Jean tells Kitty. "We have to follow our hearts and trust that it will lead us to our next great adventure."

XO, Kitty season 3 arrives to Netflix on April 2.

