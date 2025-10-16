‘Last Lands’ explores Guatemala’s jungles in search of mysterious Mayan city

ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- ABC News Live's original docuseries "Last Lands," the Emmy-nominated and Webby-winning show, is returning for season 2, kicking off in Guatemala's Petén region. "Last Lands" covers the two-day journey by ATV through the jungle of Guatemala in search of the ancient Mayan city, El Mirador.

Produced in partnership with ABC News Live and Global Conservation, the only international group focused solely on protecting endangered national parks and Indigenous territories in developing countries. The series takes viewers around the world, highlighting the urgent mission to protect our planet's most threatened places.

Hosted by award-winning correspondent Bob Woodruff, "Last Lands" dives into the hidden stories of Guatemala' s jungle. This is where the story of the Americas began in the remote area of El Mirador National Park, where the Mayan civilization thrived 2,000 years ago. Their existence ended with a mysterious collapse, leaving behind ruins of their cities in Guatemala's northernmost corner.

The once-vibrant city stands tall within the forest today, having endured since before the time of Christ. The Mayans built a sprawling city with monuments and buildings up to 200 feet high, featuring ornate facades. They studied science and built roads to last 1,000 years, just as the Romans did.

It was sustained by a rich agricultural economy and connected by a network of causeways, all within 820 square miles located in the Mirador Basin. These cities were interconnected by the world's first super-highway system, with these ruins being among the 51 pre-Hispanic Mayan cities created around 3,000 years ago.

There are three ways of getting there, either by chartering a helicopter, going on a three-day hike or taking a two-day trip by ATV, which is most preferred by the park rangers linked to the Foundation for Ecodevelopment and Conservation.

Some of these rangers are part of the FUNDAECO Genesis Program -- a team of six tasked with stopping poaching and illegal logging. Given cartel activity surrounding the park, these rangers are unarmed but wear bullet proof vests. Some choose to protect their identities.

"All of them are threatened," program director Francisco Asturias told ABC News. "They are the ones who take people to jail."

The threats are often from those who were stopped by the Genesis team for destroying the park, which can be anyone from hunters to cartel members. Pulga Garcia told ABC News he has received 500 death threats during his time as a ranger.

"But we always want to continue with the heart of a conservationist, because we were born here," Garcia said. "To pass it on to my children and from my children, to their children. Because if we lose this jungle, we're dead."

