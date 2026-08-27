The latest Granite State Poll from UNH shows Congressman Chris Pappas continuing to lead primary challenger Karishma Manzur for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race.

John Sununu remains ahead of Scott Brown for the Republican nomination and he’s statistically tied with Pappas in the November election.

Over 21-hundred New Hampshire residents responded to the poll which was conducted from August 20th-to-the-24th.

The survey’s margin of error is two-point-one percent.