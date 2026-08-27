Latest Granite State Poll

Latest Granite State Poll
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 27, 2026

The latest Granite State Poll from UNH shows Congressman Chris Pappas continuing to lead primary challenger Karishma Manzur for the Democratic nomination in the U.S. Senate race.

John Sununu remains ahead of Scott Brown for the Republican nomination and he’s statistically tied with Pappas in the November election.

Over 21-hundred New Hampshire residents responded to the poll which was conducted from August 20th-to-the-24th.

The survey’s margin of error is two-point-one percent.

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