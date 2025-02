A University of New Hampshire Granite State poll finds 53-percent of respondents disapprove of President Trump’s handling of foreign affairs.

Forty-four percent said they approve and one-percent were unsure.

Ninety-two percent of Republicans approve, 38-percent of Independents and two-percent of Democrats approve.

Fourteen-hundred-44 people were questioned between February 13th and 17th, and the poll’s margin of error was two-point-six percent.