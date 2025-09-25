Laugh Loud, Give Back: ‘Smiles for Sweetser’ Comedy Show is October 24

Get ready for a night of nonstop laughter—all for a great cause! The ‘Smiles for Sweetser’ Comedy Show is coming to the Italian Heritage Center in Portland on Friday, October 24th. This special fundraising event features four standout New England comedians: Will Noonan, Rob Steen, Amy Tee, and Gabriel Perez.

More than just a comedy show, this event supports Sweetser’s vital mental health mission, helping individuals and families across Maine access the care and resources they need. It’s entertainment with a purpose!

This is an 18+ event, and tickets are on sale NOW at comedytickets.org. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy an incredible evening of comedy while making a meaningful impact in your community.

Presented by Aquaboggan Water Park, and Gridiron Restaurant & Sports Pub.

About the comedians…

Will Noonan

Will was named “Boston’s Best Comedian” by The Improper Bostonian magazine, is sometimes known as “The Honda Guy” for his job as spokesman in Honda commercials on TV and radio all over New England, and as well as for his fan-favorite role in the Netflix movie The Sleepover. He is well known for his internet presence.

Rob Steen

Rob has been doing comedy for 25 years. He began as a street performer at the age of 12 in Boston MA. Using his juggling and improv skills he decided to try Stand-Up! Since then he has kept a full calendar of over 350 shows per year! Rob has also been featured on several TV shows including The Late Show with Dave Letterman where he was a frequent guest.

Rob is very high energy and will bring the whole audience together as a group with his unique style of crowd participation. His act is a mix of situations & observations that he has been in for the past 21 years of being an entertainer. Rob has been compared to Robin Williams due to his fast paced delivery & quick wit. Rob is great at working the crowd and making every show different. It is no wonder he is one of the most requested comedians in the Northeast. Rob will keep you on your toes and laughing non-stop.

Amy Tee

Armed with boyish charm and razor-sharp wit, Amy Tee has a talent for turning life’s messiest moments into comedic gold.

Whether she’s riffing on bipolar disorder, recovery, or everyday absurdities, her humor is honest, disarming, and deeply human. She’s been featured by NAMI and other mental health organizations, using her act as both entertainment and advocacy.

Specializing in breaking down stigmas around mental health, Amy doesn’t just perform – she connects, challenges, and heals through laughter.

Gabriel Perez

Gabriel Perez was raised in Chicago and moved to Maine at 24 after backpacking around the world. He would’ve been a dancer if his Broadway parents pushed him harder, but, without structure, arrived at comedy. He’s performed for three years, hosted for Bob Marley, and runs Final Bistro Productions and Flip Flops Comedy Club in Old Orchard Beach.