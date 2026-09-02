Laugh Loud, Give Back: ‘Smiles for Sweetser II’ Returns October 23 – Tickets on Sale Now!

Get ready for another night of nonstop laughter—all for a great cause! Smiles for Sweetser II returns to the Italian Heritage Center in Portland on Friday, October 23rd, bringing another evening of comedy and community together to support an important Maine organization.

More than just a night of laughs, Smiles for Sweetser supports Sweetser’s vital mental health mission, helping individuals and families across Maine access the care and resources they need. It’s entertainment with a purpose!

This is an 18+ event, and tickets are on sale now. Don’t miss your chance to enjoy a great night of comedy while giving back and making a meaningful impact in communities across Maine.

Presented by Aquaboggan Water Park, and Gridiron Restaurant & Sports Pub.

About the Comedians:

Jody Sloane: Growing up, Sloane had a knack for finding humor in the darkest corners of life. Whether it was the absurdity of a government cheese sculpture or the quirks of her mother’s self-medicating with Winston’s and Ring Dings, nothing was off-limits for her infectious laughter-inducing commentary. Her friends quickly learned that any situation could become a comedy goldmine with her around.

Leonard Kimball: Originally from Chicago and now living in Auburn, Maine, Kimble finds comedy in family life, awkward conversations with his wife, and the everyday absurdities of raising two kids alongside a cat he never wanted. By day, he works in IT on things most people would rather not understand. By night, he turns basement-written observations into laughs on stages across Maine and beyond

Jolanda Logan: Performing throughout New England, Logan brings upbeat observational humor, quick wit, and infectious energy to every stage. Drawing from marriage, motherhood, and the absurdities of everyday life, she mixes feel-good comedy with just enough unfiltered honesty to keep audiences laughing from the opening line to the final punchline.

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Mark Turcotte: A lifelong New Englander, Turcotte mines marriage, fatherhood, curiosity, and a steady stream of personal misfortunes for his comedy. The founder of Maine Event Comedy and the Bricks & Bridges Comedy Fest, he has performed in New York City, competed as a finalist for Funniest Comic on the East Coast, and even helped facilitate a marriage proposal during a show.