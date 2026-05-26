Lawmakers Get Back To Work Today
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NH State lawmakers have a busy few days ahead as this year’s legislative session begins to wind down.
They’ll be back to work today in hopes of reaching an agreement on roughly 60 bills that remain in dispute.
Those measures include capping property tax support for public schools, cutting taxes and mental health coverage for children.
Any bill that is approved would need to be signed by Governor Ayotte before it can become law.