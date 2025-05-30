Lawmakers In Maine Considering A New Gambling Bill

Lawmakers In Maine Considering A New Gambling Bill
MaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 30, 2025

Maine  State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow residents to place bets on casino games.

If it’s approved, online casino gaming would be legalized, meaning people could play games like roulette, blackjack and poker on their phones.

Supporters claim the legislation would provide needed revenue to Maine’s tribal communities.

As you may expect, casinos are against this idea because they believe it’d take away from their business.

The bill still needs approval from the House and Senate in Augusta.

RELATED ARTICLES

Former U.S. Speaker Of The House Newt Gingrich On The Morning Information Center

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Annual Free Fishing Days Are This Weekend In Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May. 29, 2025
MaineNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital