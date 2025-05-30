Lawmakers In Maine Considering A New Gambling Bill

Maine State lawmakers are considering a bill that would allow residents to place bets on casino games.

If it’s approved, online casino gaming would be legalized, meaning people could play games like roulette, blackjack and poker on their phones.

Supporters claim the legislation would provide needed revenue to Maine’s tribal communities.

As you may expect, casinos are against this idea because they believe it’d take away from their business.

The bill still needs approval from the House and Senate in Augusta.