Lawmakers Returning To Work At State House

Lawmakers Returning To Work At State House
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
January 12, 2026

NH Lawmakers will be returning to work at the State House in Concord today as the first full week of this year’s legislative session begins.

They’ll be discussing a variety of issues such as the reinstatement of the death penalty. Governor Kelly Ayotte prosecuted the only person on the state’s death row, Michael Addison, after he was convicted of killing a Manchester police officer.

There will also be a focus on allowing students to carry guns on college campuses and tax credits to offset President Trump’s tariffs.

RELATED ARTICLES

Respiratory Illnesses On The Rise In Maine

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 12, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsHealth NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Patriots Beat Chargers To Advance In Playoffs

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 12, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital