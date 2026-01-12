Lawmakers Returning To Work At State House

NH Lawmakers will be returning to work at the State House in Concord today as the first full week of this year’s legislative session begins.

They’ll be discussing a variety of issues such as the reinstatement of the death penalty. Governor Kelly Ayotte prosecuted the only person on the state’s death row, Michael Addison, after he was convicted of killing a Manchester police officer.

There will also be a focus on allowing students to carry guns on college campuses and tax credits to offset President Trump’s tariffs.