Lawmakers Will Have Busy Week At State House

May 5, 2025

NH lawmakers will be back at work today in what could be a very busy week at the State House in Concord. They are expected to discuss and possibly vote on two bills that are a high priority of Governor Kelly Ayotte.

One measure would ban cities and towns from adopting sanctuary city policies and another would expand access to taxpayer-subsidized Education Freedom Accounts.

The Senate Finance Committee is also holding a public hearing tomorrow on the state budget.

The deadline to get a budget deal done is July 1st.

