Lawyers for Guatemalan minors who were nearly deported say others are at risk of removal

Eighty migrants from Guatemala are deported to their country with a United States military plane at the Fort Bliss facility in El Paso, Texas, on Jan. 30, 2025. (Photo by Christian Torres/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- Following the near deportation of 76 Guatemalan minors over Labor Day weekend, attorneys for the minors are scheduled to appear before a judge Wednesday to seek a preliminary injunction blocking similar removals.

A judge over the weekend temporarily blocked the deportation of the unaccompanied minors without due process, just as they were sitting on the planes preparing to depart.

In a new court filing, the minors' attorneys said that immigration officials are interviewing unaccompanied minors from other countries with an eye toward removing them in the same manner.

Justice Department officials have said the 76 minors were being removed in accordance with the law and at the request of the Guatemalan government and the minors' legal guardians, but attorneys for the minors say some of children did not have parents who had requested their return, and that some minors expressed a fear of returning to Guatemala.

The new filings included declarations from immigrant advocates and minors from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

"I recently received a visit from HSI [Homeland Security Investigations], but they never asked me if I wanted to go back to Honduras," said a 17-year-old from Honduras, whose name was redacted in the declaration.

The teenager, who said they are afraid to return to their home country, said that at an immigration hearing last month, a judge said he had a list of minors who had agreed to voluntary removal, and that the teen's name was on it.

"I do not know why I was on the list," the 17-year-old said.

According to a declaration filed by Roxana Avila-Cimpeanu, deputy director of the Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project, a number of Honduran children have been questioned by Department of Homeland Security officials.

"We have no details as to how these children were chosen, or who is in charge of the plan," she said. "We have no information as to whom we need to reach out to share that children have expressed fear or have possible relief."

In another declaration, a 16-year-old from El Salvador, who said they fled their home country because they fear they will be "harmed or killed by the police," stated they have been asked to participate in interviews with government officials.

According to several declarations, many of the minors who immigration attorneys and advocates believe are being targeted for removal have pending immigration proceedings. The attorneys argue that the Trump administration is violating the Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act, which outlines specific procedures for unaccompanied minors, including ensuring they are placed in immigration proceedings.

"Defendants' argument that they can expel hundreds of children in the middle of the night with two hours' warning relies on the fallacy that they were acting pursuant to authority to 'reunify' them with their parents," attorneys representing the minors said. "That argument is illogical and illegal."

In court filings, the attorneys also argued that the Trump administration does not have authority to transfer unaccompanied minors from the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement to DHS.

They said the court should reject the Trump administration's "invocation of nonexistent statutory authority'" arguing that the administration is putting hundreds of children "at risk of imminent, irreparable harm if they are expelled with no remedy."

