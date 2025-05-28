Lea Michele returning to Broadway in ‘Chess’ revival

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
May 28, 2025


Lea Michele is headed back to Broadway.

Following her run in Funny Girl, which ended in 2023, the actress will be starring in the revival of Chess alongside Aaron Tveit and Nicholas Christopher.

The musical will feature a new book by Emmy winner Danny Strong, with music and lyrics by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and EGOT winner Tim Rice. It’ll reunite Michele with her Spring Awakening director, Michael Mayer.

The show centers on the rivalry between two elite chess players during the height of the Cold War: American Freddie Trumper, played by Tveit, and Russian Anatoly Sergievsky, played by Christopher. Michele plays Florence Vassey, the woman caught between them. The musical spun off the 1985 top five pop hit "One Night in Bangkok" by Murray Head.

Chess is set to debut on Broadway this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

