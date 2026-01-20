Léa Seydoux to star alongside Mikey Madison in ‘The Masque of the Red Death’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
January 20, 2026
Léa Seydoux attends the world premiere of 'Dune: Part Two' in Leicester Square on Feb. 15, 2024, in London, England. (Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Léa Seydoux is taking on one of Edgar Allan Poe's classic stories.

Seydoux is set to join Oscar winner Mikey Madison in the upcoming film The Masque of the Red Death, ABC Audio has confirmed.

A24 is set to distribute the film worldwide. It will be written, directed and executive produced by Charlie Polinger.

While an exact logline for the film hasn't been released, the movie will be Polinger's "wildly revisionist and darkly comedic take" on Poe's classic short story.

Erik Feig and Julia Hammer are producing the film for Picturestart, with James Presson and Lucy McKendrick also serving as producers.

Seydoux is a Palme d'Or winner for her performance in Blue is the Warmest Color. She starred in Sam Mendes' James Bond films Spectre and No Time To Die, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two. She can be seen in the upcoming 2026 films The Unknown, Gentle Monster and Alpha Gang.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘High School Musical’ stars celebrate its 20th anniversary: ‘We’ll always be in this together’

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 20, 2026
Entertainment News

Netflix adds Laura Donnelly, Nick Robinson and more to Kennedy family series

Mary Pat Thompson
Jan. 20, 2026
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital