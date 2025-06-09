Leah, Serena and JaNa reunite in ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ official trailer

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 9, 2025
Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Everyone's favorite Islanders are back for more in the official trailer for Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Peacock released the trailer for the upcoming docuseries on Monday.

The new show is a spinoff of Love Island USA. It follows Islanders from the popular season 6 cast as they navigate life in Los Angeles after appearing on the dating reality competition series.

Those in the cast include JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington.

More Islanders from season 6 are confirmed to appear on this new show, and the official trailer has given fans a glimpse of who they are. Kordell Beckham made an appearance in the trailer having a conversation with Page, his girlfriend and co-winner of season 6, as did Nicole Jacky, who appears to get lunch with her former beau, Washington, at some point during the season.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres on July 13, with new episodes streaming every Thursday starting on July 17.

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered on June 3. It is currently airing new episodes every single day of premiere week. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Ironheart’ new trailer shows Riri Williams’ return to the MCU

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 9, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit against Blake Lively dismissed by federal judge

Aaron Katersky and Angeline Jane Bernabe
Jun. 9, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital