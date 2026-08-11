LeBron James to face former team in 1st home game with Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James speaks onstage during the TIME100 Sports Gala at Pier 60, Chelsea Piers on July 16, 2026, in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME)

(NEW YORK) -- NBA star LeBron James will make his home regular season debut with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Oct. 22, ESPN's Malika Andrews announced Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

James and the 76ers will play his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers in Philadelphia. The game will air on ESPN.

Two months later, on Christmas Day, James will face off against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, and his son Bronny James.

LeBron James announced in July his decision to join the 76ers after spending eight seasons with the Lakers.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP wrote on social media of his decision, "I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time.

His decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers puts him on a roster with all-stars Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

LeBron James, also the NBA's all-time leading scorer, agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, citing his agent, Rich Paul.

LeBron James' first season with the 76ers will be his 24th season in the NBA. He previously played for the Miami Heat in addition to the Cavaliers and the Lakers.

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