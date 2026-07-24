LeBron James to join the Philadelphia 76ers

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Utah Jazz during the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena on November 18, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. . (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- LeBron James is heading to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The four-time NBA champion and four-time MVP made the announcement on social media on Friday.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," wrote James in a social media post announcing his decision on Friday.

James, a basketball icon and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who cited Rich Paul, James' agent.

The decision to head to Philadelphia concludes a summer of anticipation as much of the sports world waited for the former Los Angeles Laker to announce his next destination.

Possible rumored destinations for James included his home state Cleveland Cavaliers, Steph Curry's Golden State Warriors and another former team, the Miami Heat.

"The last few weeks have really been special. I've never been able to have no clue what to do and take real time to just think. I've had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out. This is my last decision. I'm not going for money. I'm not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point?" James wrote in his post.

He signed off, "Thank you LA. Miami I'll forever love and Northeast Ohio will always home!"

James' decision to join the Philadelphia 76ers puts him on a roster with all-stars Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey.

James recently completed his 23rd season in the NBA, and his eighth with the Lakers, after which it was announced in June he would be departing Los Angeles for a new team.

The announcement came moments before the NBA's free agency period, where high-profile player movement is traditionally frequent.

With the announcement, James also leaves his son Bronny James in a Laker uniform. The younger James, who was drafted by the team in 2024, is still on the roster, but could be waived should the Lakers choose to part ways with him.

James will now build on his legacy with a 24th NBA season, this time in Philadelphia.



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