Legendary game show host Wink Martindale dies at 91

Entertainment News
Andrea Tuccillo
April 16, 2025
Rodrigo Vaz/FilmMagic

Legendary game show host Wink Martindale died Tuesday at age 91.

According to a press release, he passed away in Rancho Mirage, California, surrounded by his family and wife of 49 years, Sandra Martindale.

Martindale got his start in radio, and in 1954, while working at Memphis’ WHBQ, he helped get the station the first interview with Elvis Presley.  He eventually broke into television as host of Mars Patrol, a science-fiction themed children’s show. He also hosted Teenage Dance Party, on which Elvis made an appearance on June 16, 1956.

But Martindale was best known for hosting popular game shows, including Tic-Tac-Dough and Gambit. Other game shows he hosted include Headline Chasers, High Rollers, The Last Word, The Great Getaway Game, Trivial Pursuit, Debt, and Instant Recall.

In 2006, Martindale received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

In brief: Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård to star in ‘Mosquito Bowl’ and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Apr. 16, 2025
Entertainment News

‘The Wedding Banquet’ reimagines a ’90s queer classic

Michael Dobuski
Apr. 16, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital