Lewiston Maine Mass Shooting Survivors And Victims’ Families Sue US for Negligence

September 3, 2025

A coalition of Lewiston Maine mass shooting survivors and victims’ families have filed a federal lawsuit claiming that U.S. officials ignored warning signs about the shooter, Robert Card, in the weeks leading up to the incident on Oct. 25, 2023 which left 18 people dead and 13 injured

Card opened fire at a bowling alley and at a bar in Lewiston.

Two days later, investigators found Card dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The lawsuit, representing 100 plaintiffs, is seeking accountability from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Army, and Keller Army Community Hospital.

 

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

