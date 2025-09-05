‘Life Is Strange’ video game becoming a series for Prime Video

Andrea Tuccillo
September 5, 2025
The popular video game franchise Life Is Strange is being adapted into a TV series for Prime Video.

The story revolves around a photography student named Max who discovers she can rewind time when she saves the life of her childhood best friend, Chloe.

“As she struggles to understand this new skill, the pair investigate the mysterious disappearance of a fellow student, uncovering a dark side to their town that will ultimately force them to make an impossible life or death choice that will impact them forever,” the description reads.

Charlie Covell is on board as the creator, executive producer and showrunner. Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap is among the show’s producing partners, along with Amazon MGM Studios.

“It’s a huge honor to be adapting Life Is Strange for Amazon MGM Studios,” Covell says in a statement. "I am a massive fan of the game, and I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can’t wait to share Max and Chloe's story with fellow players and new audiences alike.”

The game was first released in 2015. No word yet on casting or when the show will premiere.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

