Life-threatening flash flooding heading to Southwest, including Texas, New Mexico

Flash Flood Threat Map (ABC News)

(NEW YORK) -- Millions across the Southwest are on alert for life-threatening flash flooding this week, with the worst of the flooding forecast for Arizona, New Mexico, southern Utah and southern Colorado.

It's already been one of the wettest Septembers on record for parts of the Southwest. Albuquerque, New Mexico, has recorded 3.31 inches of rain this month, marking the second wettest September ever.

On Monday, a level 3 of 4 flood threat is in place for parts of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado. Areas bracing for dangerous conditions include Santa Fe, New Mexico; Flagstaff, Arizona; Grand Canyon National Park; Zion National Park; and Bryce Canyon National Park.

One to 3 inches of rain is possible, which is more than a month's worth of rain in one day for some areas.

The level 3 flood threats will continue on Tuesday, with 4 to 6 inches of rain possible in some areas Monday through Wednesday. The significant threat will span from Tucson, Arizona, to Albuquerque to Lamar, Colorado, Amarillo, Texas and El Paso, Texas.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a level 3 of 4 flood threat is in place for Dallas, where significant flooding is possible.

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