Lili Reinhart stars in ‘The Love Hypothesis’ official trailer

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Mary Pat Thompson
August 26, 2026
Lili Reinhart and Tom Bateman star in 'The Love Hypothesis.' (Philippe Bossé/Prime Video)

No lessons in chemistry are necessary.

Prime Video has released the official trailer for its film adaptation of The Love Hypothesis. The movie is based on The New York Times bestselling first novel by Ali Hazelwood.

Lili Reinhart stars as Olive Smith and Tom Bateman takes on the role of Dr. Adam Carlsen in this new rom-com.

The Love Hypothesis follows a fake relationship between biology PhD candidate Olive and hotshot professor Carlsen. Through their time together, "each of their carefully calculated theories on love are thrown into chaos," according to an official description from Amazon MGM Studios.

The film's trailer finds Reinhart's Olive kissing a random man in order to make her best friend feel comfortable enough to pursue a relationship of her own. It turns out that random man is actually Dr. Carlsen, affectionately known around campus as Dr. Evil.

"There's a guy. He wants to go out with my best friend. The only way that she will date this guy is if I'm dating someone else," Olive says.

"I accept your proposal to deceive your friend into believing that I'm your love interest," Dr. Carlsen says back.

"It sounds really bad when you put it like that," Olive responds.

Set it Up director Claire Scanlon helmed it from a script by Sarah Rothschild. Both Hazelwood and Reinhart serve as executive producers on the project.

The Love Hypothesis makes its streaming debut on Sept. 23.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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