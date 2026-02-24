Lily Collins to portray Audrey Hepburn in film about the making of ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’

Entertainment News
Angeline Jane Bernabe
February 24, 2026
Lily Collins attends the 'Emily In Paris' - Season Five - Netflix Paris Premiere, Dec. 15, 2025, in Paris. Audrey Hepburn as Holly Golightly in 'Breakfast at Tiffany's,' 1961. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images | CBS via Getty Images)

Lily Collins is stepping into Audrey Hepburn's shoes.

The Emily in Paris star confirmed in an Instagram post Monday that she will portray the Hollywood icon in a new film about the making of the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's, which starred Hepburn and George Peppard.

In her post, Collins shared a screengrab of a Deadline report, which stated that the upcoming project will be coming from Collins' production company, Case Study Films, which she launched in 2022 with her husband Charlie McDowell and independent film producer Alex Orlovsky.

"It's with almost 10 years of development and a lifetime of admiration and adoration for Audrey that I'm finally able to share this," Collins captioned her post. "Honored and ecstatic don't begin to express how I feel...."

On her Instagram Story, Collins also shared several past posts showing her channeling Hepburn over the years in various photo shoots. In one post from 2021 during Women's History Month, Collins called Hepburn her "muse."

The actress most recently paid tribute to Hepburn in seasons 4 and 5 of Emily in Paris, recreating some of the actress and humanitarian's famous film looks, including one inspired by Roman Holiday and an aprés-ski-inspired ensemble Hepburn wore in Charade.

According to Deadline, Alena Smith, who is known for creating the Apple TV+ series Dickinson, will adapt the script from Sam Wasson's 2010 bestselling book, Fifth Avenue, 5 A.M.: Audrey Hepburn, Breakfast at Tiffany's and the Dawn of the Modern Woman.

Breakfast at Tiffany's, directed by Blake Edwards, was based on the bestselling novel by Truman Capote. It follows a young New York socialite named Holly Golightly (Hepburn), who dreams of marrying rich.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

