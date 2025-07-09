Linda Yaccarino steps down from role as CEO of Musk-owned X

Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Linda Yaccarino said she is stepping down from her role as CEO of X, the social media platform owned by Elon Musk.

Yaccarino, who previously served as an advertising executive at NBCUniversal, took the helm of X two years ago.

In post on X announcing her departure, Yaccarino thanked Musk for the opportunity.

"When [Musk] and I first spoke of his vision for X, I knew it would be the opportunity of a lifetime to carry out the extraordinary mission of this company. I'm immensely grateful to him for entrusting me with the responsibility of protecting free speech, turning the company around, and transforming X into the Everything App," Yaccarino said.

Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, who runs Tesla and Space X, named Yaccarino as CEO in May 2023, just months after Musk acquired X in a $44 billion deal.

At the time, Musk transitioned to a role as the company's executive chairman and chief technology officer, but he appeared to continue closely tracking activities on the platform, where he boasts 222 million followers.

At the outset of her tenure, Yaccarino faced an advertiser boycott against X over concerns about hate speech and other content on the platform.

In July 2023, Musk said advertising revenue had plummeted 50% since he'd acquired X less than a year earlier.

In a post on Wednesday, Yaccarino described challenges navigated during the early part of her time atop the company.

"We started with the critical early work necessary to prioritize the safety of our users—especially children, and to restore advertiser confidence," Yaccarino said. "This team has worked relentlessly from groundbreaking innovations like Community Notes, and, soon, X Money to bringing the most iconic voices and content to the platform."

Before her role at X, Yaccarino oversaw an international team of about 2,000 employees, according to the NBCUniversal website.

Yaccarino worked at NBCUniversal for nearly 12 years, rising through the executive ranks to become chairman of global advertising and partnerships in 2020.

Before NBCUniversal, Yaccarino served as an advertising executive at Turner Broadcasting Company for almost 20 years.

When Yaccarino joined X, the move came months after Musk pledged to step down as the head of the company as soon as he found someone "foolish enough to take the job."

Yaccarino, who often posts on X multiple times per day, said on Wednesday that she plans to continue using the platform.

"I'll be cheering you all on as you continue to change the world," Yaccarino said, addressing her former colleagues. "As always, I'll see you on 𝕏."

