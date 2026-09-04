Lindsay Clancy trial: Judge declares mistrial after emergency request denied

National News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 4, 2026
Plymouth Superior Court during Lindsay Clancy's murder trial on Aug. 26, 2026, in Plymouth, Massachusetts. (Mel Musto/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- The murder trial of Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mom who killed her three young children while in the family's home on Jan. 24, 2023, has ended in a mistrial after seven days of juror deadlock.

Clancy's defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, claims she was suffering from postpartum psychosis when she strangled her children and attempted to take her own life. The prosecutors, Jennifer Sprague and Shanan Buckingham, argue that Clancy -- who pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder -- is criminally responsible for her children's deaths.

Judge William Sullivan, who is overseeing the trial, has set a court date of Sept. 29, 2026, to reconvene and determine next steps.

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