Lineup announced for ‘SNL50: The Anniversary Special’

Entertainment News
Andrea Dresdale & Jill Lances
February 6, 2025
NBCUniversal

f you've lost track of specials celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live, it's understandable. First there was the one focusing on the show's music, which aired on NBC. Then a star-studded concert was announced that will stream on Peacock in February. Now there are details on the third one.

SNL50: The Anniversary Special will feature appearances from such stars as Kim Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, Martin Short, Pedro Pascal, Robert De Niro, John Mulaney, Scarlett Johansson and more.

A number of musicians who've appeared on the show over the years are confirmed as well, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny and Sabrina Carpenter, and rock legends Paul McCartney and Paul Simon.

That special airs Sunday, Feb. 16, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

As previously reported, SNL50: The Homecoming Concert will stream live from Radio City Music Hall Feb. 14 and feature Lady Gaga, Backstreet Boys, Miley, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Bonnie Raitt, The B-52's, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and many more.

