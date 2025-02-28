Lobster Catch Down In Maine

According to data released by the State of Maine today, Maine’s commercial fishermen hauled in 86 million pounds of lobster in 2024 — the smallest catch in nearly 15 years. But the value of fishery increased by $46.4 million to $528.4 million last year.

And lobstermen earned an average $6.14 per pound, up from $4.97. It’s the second highest price per pound of lobster in the history of Maine’s fishery, runner up to the state’s record year in 2021.

Lobstermen put about 285,000 fewer traps in Maine waters last summer, which could have contributed to lower landings.

And lobstermen are grappling with research that shows Maine’s lobster population is on the decline. Industry-wide, Maine fishermen hauled less fish.