Lobster Catch Down In Maine

Lobster Catch Down In Maine
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
February 28, 2025

According to data released by the State of Maine today, Maine’s commercial fishermen hauled in 86 million pounds of lobster in 2024 — the smallest catch in nearly 15 years. But the value of fishery increased by $46.4 million to $528.4 million last year.

And lobstermen earned an average $6.14 per pound, up from $4.97. It’s the second highest price per pound of lobster in the history of Maine’s fishery, runner up to the state’s record year in 2021.

Lobstermen put about 285,000 fewer traps in Maine waters last summer, which could have contributed to lower landings.

And lobstermen are grappling with research that shows Maine’s lobster population is on the decline. Industry-wide, Maine fishermen hauled less fish.

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 2-28-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 28, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Spirit Airlines Will Not Be Returning To Airport

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Feb. 27, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital