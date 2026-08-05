Londonderry Man Killed In Massachusetts Crash

Massachusetts State Police say a 63-year-old man from Londonderry was killed early this morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 North in Westford.

State police said troopers responded to I-495 North at approximately 12:51 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived, they found the driver of one of the vehicles had been ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash affected traffic for several hours while investigators were on scene

The crash remains under investigation.