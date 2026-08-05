Londonderry Man Killed In Massachusetts Crash

Londonderry Man Killed In Massachusetts Crash
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 5, 2026

Massachusetts State Police say a 63-year-old man from Londonderry was killed early this morning after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 North in Westford.

State police said troopers responded to I-495 North at approximately 12:51 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

When troopers arrived, they found the driver of one of the vehicles had been ejected during the crash and suffered fatal injuries.

The crash affected traffic for several hours while investigators were on scene

The crash remains under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLES

Confirmed Cyclosporiasis Cases In New Hampshire More Than Double

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Animal Cruelty Charges In Hudson

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 4, 2026
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital