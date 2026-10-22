‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular pleads not guilty to rape charge in Massachusetts

Braden Peters, better known online as "Clavicular" arrives to Orleans District Court, Oct. 22, 2026, in Orleans, Massachusetts. (Cj Gunther/Getty ImageJ)

The popular social media influencer Clavicular, tied to the online "looksmaxxing" fad, pleaded not guilty to a rape charge in Massachusetts Thursday morning and was granted $10,000 bail.

The 20-year-old Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Peters, was charged last month with raping a 17-year-old girl in 2025, following an investigation by the Chatham Police Department, according to a criminal complaint.

Peters' attorney entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.

During Thursday's court hearing in Orleans on Cape Cod, Judge John Julian ordered Peters to surrender his passport and stay away from the alleged victim, including barring him from posting about her on social media.

"Don't commit another crime. You understand, sir. If you commit a new offense, whether it be state or federal, I could hold you without bail for up to 90 days," Julian told Peters.

In his only statement in court, Peters replied, "Yes, your honor."

The judge ordered Peters to return to court on Nov. 24 for a probable cause hearing.

Peters, who has more than 1 million followers on social media, is charged with one count of rape and providing liquor to a person under the age of 21.

If convicted, Peters faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, according to the complaint.

Peters has denied the allegations through his lawyers, saying the sexual encounter was consensual.

The accuser also filed a civil case against Peters in Florida over the sexual assault allegations. She accused Peters in the lawsuit of injecting her with a fat-dissolving substance during a live stream.

Peters' attorneys have previously called the lawsuit a "publicity grab."

The accuser's sexual assault allegations were dropped from the civil lawsuit earlier this month, and her attorney said that was due to the criminal charges filed against Peters.

The accuser's attorneys said in a statement that the sexual assault allegation was dropped from the lawsuit because the alleged victim "does not want her civil case to interfere" with the criminal case.

The criminal charges stem from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2025 at Peters' parents' Cape Cod home, according to a complaint filed last month.

The alleged victim went to the Chatham Police Department on June 4, 2026, with her attorney and reported the sexual assault, the complaint said.

In a recorded interview with two police officers, the alleged victim said she and Peters began texting on Instagram and that he offered to pay her to do "looksmaxxing" videos, according to the court documents.

"Mr. Peters invited her to stream videos online to make her name known on social media," police wrote in a narrative of the victim's statement that was included in the complaint filed in Orleans District Court.

She told police that on May 23, 2025, Peters ordered her an Uber ride from her grandparents' home to his family's home in Chatham and that when she arrived, she was greeted by Peters' mother and grandmother, according to the court papers.

The alleged victim told police that Peters escorted her to his bedroom, where he was streaming live, according to the complaint.

She told police that Peters "was aware of my age, which she confirmed was seventeen at the time," police wrote in the complaint narrative.

Before entering his bedroom, Peters allegedly instructed the girl to lie on the live stream that she was 18 years old, allegedly instructing her to say the alcohol she was consuming was water, according to the complaint.

The alleged victim told police that after plying her with "cups" of vodka, she got "really drunk," according to the complaint.

She told police that after the live stream shut off, she recalled making out with Peters on a couch and then falling asleep, according to the complaint.

She told police that she woke up to find Peters having sex with her without her consent, according to the complaint.

"She stated that even the night prior, after consuming alcohol, she did not verbally consent either," police wrote in the complaint.

The charges against Peters came just months after he was charged by Florida authorities after allegedly firing a gun at an alligator during a live stream, according to court documents. He pleaded no contest in a Miami courtroom on May 16 to charges of unlawfully firing a firearm at Francis S. Taylor Management Area in the Everglades and sentenced to six months probation and 20 hours of community service, according to ABC News Miami affiliate station WSVN.

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