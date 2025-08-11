Lori Harvey joins ‘Reasonable Doubt’ for season 3

Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC
Mary Pat Thompson
August 11, 2025
Blair Caldwell

Lori Harvey is joining the cast of Reasonable Doubt.

Onyx Collective has announced that the entrepreneur and beauty mogul is joining the hit Hulu legal drama series in season 3.

Harvey will serve as a recurring guest star in the upcoming season, which premieres its first two episodes on Sept. 18. She will play Chelsea, who is described as "an unpredictable force with a troubled past that resurfaces to challenge Jax in unexpected ways," according to a press release.

The upcoming season 3 finds Jax Stewart enjoying some hard-earned peace in her life after she fought to save her best friend from a life sentence and is also healing from her own deadly affair.

"When a former child star finds himself in a heap of trouble, Jax seizes the opportunity to spice up her daily routine," the season's logline reads. "But when her client’s personal life turns out to have all the drama and danger of a Hollywood movie and Jax’s own professional future comes under threat from a charismatic associate at her firm, can Jax clear her client’s name without losing the personal and professional successes she’s worked so hard for?"

Harvey previously acted in the 2024 limited series Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist on Peacock. She is the daughter of Steve Harvey and Marjorie Harvey.

She joins the Reasonable Doubt ensemble cast that includes series regulars Emayatzy CorinealdiMcKinley FreemanTim JoAngela Grovey and Joseph Sikora.

New episodes of Reasonable Doubt season 3 will stream Thursdays on Hulu starting on Sept. 18.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Jennifer Aniston says ‘Friends’ cast had ‘been mourning’ Matthew Perry before his death

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 11, 2025
Entertainment News

‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ to premiere at the New York Film Festival

Jill Lances
Aug. 11, 2025
Classic Hits & OldiesClassic RockEntertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital