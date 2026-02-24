Louvre director resigns months after jewel heist in Paris

Louvre Museum Director Laurence Des Cars attends a press conference at the Louvre Museum on April 23, 2024 in Paris, France. Thierry Chesnot/Getty Images

(PARIS) -- The director of the Louvre Museum in France has resigned, months after $102 million in jewels were stolen, according to the office of the French president.

Laurence des Cars' tenure has been under intense scrutiny since the heist and she has faced calls for resignation.

French President Emmanuel Macron praised the resignation "as an act of responsibility at a time when the world's largest museum needs both stability and a strong new impetus to successfully complete major security and modernization projects," the Élysée said in a statement Tuesday.

"The President thanked her for her work and commitment over the past few years and, recognizing her undeniable scientific expertise, entrusted her with a mission within the framework of the French G7 presidency, focusing on cooperation between the major museums of the participating countries," according to the statement.

At least seven suspects have been arrested in connection with the October robbery but the jewels have not been recovered.

Empress Eugénie's crown was the only item the thieves did not escape with during the robbery. The thieves dropped it on the street outside the Louvre during the roughly five-minute long heist.

The crown "was crushed and significantly deformed" during the heist, the Louvre said in a statement earlier this month. However, "it remained largely intact," meaning museum officials believe it can be fully restored.

In light of the robbery, security lapses at the museum have been exposed, including that the password to the world-famous museum's video surveillance system was "Louvre," according to a museum employee with knowledge of the system.

During testimony before a French Senate committee after the robbery, des Cars said the only camera installed outside the Apollo Gallery, where the stolen jewels were displayed, was facing west and did not cover the window where the thieves used power tools to break in and exit.

Des Cars said all of the museum's alarms and video cameras work, but said there was a "weakness" in the museum's perimeter security "due to underinvestment."

