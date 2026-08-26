‘Love Island USA’ renewed for season 9

Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff are crowned the winners of 'Love Island USA' season 8. (Ben Symons/Peacock)

I got a text! It says that Love Island USA has been renewed for season 9 on Peacock.

Emmy nominee Ariana Madix is set to return as the host of the popular reality dating competition series in the ninth season.

Love Island USA follows singles who go on a search for love while living in a Fijian villa. "Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before," according to an official synopsis. "Temptations rise and drama ensues as new 'bombshells' arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new."

Love Island USA season 8 ended its run on July 12. Fan-favorite contestants Trinity Tatum and Bryce Dettloff were crowned the winners.

The season 8 Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together "this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa."

A trailer for the reunion was released alongside the show's renewal announcement. It finds Islanders such as Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno, Sincere Rhea, Kayda Bosse, Zach Georgiou and Kenzie Annis discussing all the shenanigans from the summer.

"You just rolled your eyes," Annis tells Moreno in the trailer.

"Yeah," Moreno says, before bombshell Jenn Terry says, "So messy."

The season 8 reunion special will premiere Aug. 31 on Peacock.

Season 8 of Love Island USA has garnered 19 billion minutes of views since its premiere on June 2, according to numbers from Peacock. The show ranks as the #1 streaming title for summer 2026 to date and the #1 streaming reality title for six consecutive weeks, according to data from Nielsen.

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