‘Love Island USA’ season 7 crowns winners

Ben Symons/Peacock

(SPOILER ALERT) Amaya Papaya never said she was perfect, she never said she didn't have any flaws, but she did win Love Island USA.

Fan-favorite contestant Amaya Espinal and Bryan Arenales were crowned the winners of the reality dating competition series during Sunday night's Love Island USA season 7 finale.

Host Ariana Madix named Espinal and Arenales the winners of the season before they decided to split the $100,000 prize.

In an interview shared to the official Love Island USA socials, Espinal said how she plans to spend her winnings.

"I actually do wanna donate to a charity," Espinal said. "I wanna give back to a community, that's one of my biggest passions — [which] he asked [about] early on — is just me leaving a positive impact [on] a group of people who are in need."

Espinal entered the villa as a bombshell while Arenales joined the season during Casa Amor. The pair coupled up after they formed a connection when Arenales stood up for Espinal during the heated "Stand on Business" challenge.

Contestants Olandria Carthen and Nicolas Vansteenberghe were the runners-up, while Huda Mustafa and Chris Seeley got third place, and Iris Kendall and Jose "Pepe" Garcia-Gonzalez came in fourth.

While this is the end of season 7, the Islanders are set to reunite at the Love Island USA season 7 reunion special, which will be co-hosted by Madix and Andy Cohen.

According to Peacock, the reunion special will bring together "this season’s winners, fan-favorite couples, and this year’s bombshells for an up close and personal look back at their experience in the villa."

The season 7 reunion special will premiere Aug. 25 on Peacock.

Additionally, Madix will return to the villa this fall to host season 2 of Love Island Games. The show premieres on Sept. 16.

