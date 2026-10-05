‘Love Story’ actress Constance Zimmer reveals cancer diagnosis

Constance Zimmer attends FX's 'American Horror Story: 13' celebration event at Hotel Chelsea on Sept. 23, 2026, in New York City. (Cindy Ord/WireImage via Getty Images)

Constance Zimmer has revealed she was diagnosed for breast cancer earlier this year.

The Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette actress took to Instagram on Sunday to write about her diagnosis. She shared all about the health development she kept a secret during the press tour for FX's Love Story.

"October is #breastcancerawarenessmonth and I never thought I’d be honoring it with my own story. On March 13th when I was away from home– I heard these words from my doctor over zoom: 'You have DCIS, also refereed to as Stage 0 breast cancer.' The silence was deafening," Zimmer wrote.

Love Story premiered on Feb. 12, almost exactly one month before Zimmer received the news.

"Here I was surrounded by women sharing their secrets about their Midlife truths – and I was holding onto the biggest secret I’d ever held. First, I had to call my husband and get home to tell our daughter in person," Zimmer wrote. "The mental toll that followed was overwhelming on certain days as I began talking to many more doctors then I would’ve liked. Feeling like my options were limited and most suggested what was the quickest way to get this mass out ASAP, which was a mastectomy."

Zimmer took time to decide whether or not she wanted the procedure. Eventually she was able to find a doctor who was able to do the operation without removing her breast.

"She was the first doctor to make me feel like what I wanted mattered and that made me weep with joy," Zimmer wrote. "It did take 3 surgeries - 3 weeks in a row, but she did it, she saved my breast and it looks good too!"

Zimmer went on to receive an Emmy nomination for her role in Love Story. During her public press tour, she decided to keep her diagnosis and treatment private. "I then followed my surgeries with radiation, while celebrating my Emmy Nomination," Zimmer wrote.

Now, Zimmer has announced that she is cancer free.

"From hospital gowns to Emmy glamour this was one hell of a ride," Zimmer wrote.



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