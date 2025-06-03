Luca Guadagnino in talks to direct ‘Artificial’ for Amazon MGM Studios

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
June 3, 2025
Luca Guadagnino is circling his next project.

The director is in talks to direct the film Artificial for Amazon MGM Studios, ABC Audio has confirmed.

While plot details for the film are under wraps, it is described as a comedic drama about the world of artificial intelligence.

The script is by Simon Rich, who will also produce the film with Heyday Films' David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Deadline reports that Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro and Anora breakout actor Yura Borisov are in talks to star in Artificial.

This would mark the third collaboration between Guadagnino and Amazon MGM Studios. He directed the 2024 film Challengers for the studio, as well as the upcoming movie After the Hunt, which is set to arrive in theaters on Oct. 10. After the Hunt follows a college professor at a crossroads and will star Garfield, Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri.

